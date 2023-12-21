Jailed Josh Duggar Petitions U.S. Supreme Court to Review Criminal Conviction
Disgraced reality star Josh Duggar is taking his case to the top, petitioning the highest court to appeal his conviction in his criminal case.
RadarOnline.com has learned his legal team is going for a hail mary after the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit made a decision to uphold his 2021 conviction this October.
This meant Josh would have to fulfill his sentence until Oct. 2, 2032, a recent extension to his original release date in August 2032 due to being caught with a contraband cellphone this March.
New docs obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Josh's legal team filed an appeal with Justice Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Josh's legal team asked the court to extend the current December 27, 2023 deadline until February 25, 2024 to give him yet another chance to fight for a mistrial.
The docs stated that Josh "respectfully applies to this Court for an order extending the time in which to file his petition for a writ of certiorari," seeking an additional 60 days.
"Mr. Duggar's case raises an important question, inter alia, concerning a criminal defendant’s constitutional right to present a complete defense," his filing continued.
Josh's lawyer Justin K. Gelfand stated that both the Supreme Court of the United States and the Solicitor General of the United States had been served with the enclosed application for Extension of Time to File a Petition for a Writ of Certiorari, AKA a judicial review of a decision of a lower court or government agency.
During his sentencing in 2022, Josh received 12 1/2 years behind bars, a $10,000 fine and was required to attend a mandatory "sex offense-specific treatment program."
A jury in Arkansas found the former 19 Kids & Counting alum guilty on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in Dec. 2021. Josh, who is the oldest child of former TLC stars Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained his innocence.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned back in 2022 that inmates at the Texas prison were caught on a secret jailhouse recording bemoaning how they were forced to clean before Josh arrived at FCI Seagoville, where he is currently housed.
Duggar has since received no visitors, according to In Touch Weekly, and the father of seven will spend his second Christmas behind bars, where they are set to host Recreational Reindeer Games on the holiday.