Josh Duggar Demands Rehearing to Plead His Case For New Trial Weeks After Appellate Court Upheld Child Pornography Conviction

Josh Duggar isn't giving up without a fight in his efforts to overturn his child pornography conviction — weeks after a federal appeals court denied his plea for a new trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a court filing submitted on Tuesday, Duggar and his legal team demanded a rehearing in his appeal in hopes of overturning his 12.5-year prison sentence after being found guilty of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in December 2021.