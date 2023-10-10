Josh Duggar's Appeal Officially Terminated, Disgraced Reality Star Will Remain in Prison Until 2023

Prison cell doors slammed shut on Josh Duggar. The disgraced reality TV star's appeal case has officially been terminated by the court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The court mandate followed a relentless pursuit from Duggar's legal team to overturn the guilty verdict in his child pornography case.

Duggar, 35, was sentenced to 151 months in prison in May 2022 after he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021.