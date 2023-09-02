Run, Josh, Run: Convicted Criminal Duggar's Prison Hosting 5k Race Over Labor Day Weekend
Josh Duggar might not have to worry about packing on the pounds after indulging in a yummy Labor Day spread — because his prison is hosting several track and field activities over the holiday weekend, including a 5K run, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Duggar, 35, is currently serving a 12-year sentence at FCI Seagoville in Texas for receiving and possessing child pornography. While he'll get to chow down on a special holiday meal for lunch, he'll also have the chance to burn it all off.
RadarOnline.com obtained the prison's flyer advertising the weekend's track and field events, showing the former 19 Kids and Counting star will have plenty of activities to choose from — but hopefully, he already put his name down because the sign-up deadline was on Saturday, August 26.
Duggar and his prison pals' weekend kicks off with a 5K run on Saturday at noon. While the three-mile run is the only event on day one, the rest of the long weekend is jam-packed with options.
Sunday begins with a one-mile relay at noon, followed by a ¼ mile run at 1 PM and a 200-meter dash at 2 PM. And if running isn't Duggar's thing, he'll have a chance to show off his strength on Monday.
On Labor Day, prisoners at Duggar's low-security facility can participate in a 100-meter sprint, shot put, disc throwing, and the long jump. But enough about exercise — let's get to the food!
If the ex-reality star does any physical activity over the weekend, he'll get plenty of grub to make it worth it.
A spokesperson from FCI Seagoville tells RadarOnline.com that the highlights of Duggar's Labor Day lunch will be BBQ chicken and Polish sausages. Inmates can pair the meat with potato salad, baked beans, fruit, and whole wheat bread.
If Duggar or any of his prison buddies are vegetarian, they have the option to pick soy burgers as their protein or a hummus wrap.
No holiday meal is complete without dessert. We're told Duggar will get ice cream after lunch.
This isn't the first time the Texas facility has gone all out for its prisoners. RadarOnline.com broke the story — FCI Seagoville held a three-day concert at the prison over the July 4th weekend.
Duggar, a dad of 7, will spend plenty of holidays behind bars as he only began serving his 12-year sentence in May 2022, without the possibility of parole.
While he navigates his life inside the pen, his family made headlines before the Fourth of July weekend when the police visited their Arkansas compound in connection to a "follow-up investigation" hours after Jim Bob's uncle died of a heart attack.