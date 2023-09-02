Run, Josh, Run: Convicted Criminal Duggar's Prison Hosting 5k Race Over Labor Day Weekend

Josh Duggar might not have to worry about packing on the pounds after indulging in a yummy Labor Day spread — because his prison is hosting several track and field activities over the holiday weekend, including a 5K run, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Duggar, 35, is currently serving a 12-year sentence at FCI Seagoville in Texas for receiving and possessing child pornography. While he'll get to chow down on a special holiday meal for lunch, he'll also have the chance to burn it all off.