Convicted Criminal Josh Duggar Celebrating 4th of July With Three-Day Concert Behind Bars
Incarcerated Josh Duggar will have a better Fourth of July holiday weekend than most — as RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the disgraced 19 Kids and Counting alum will enjoy a three-day concert while in lockup.
Duggar, 35, is currently serving a 12-year sentence at FCI Seagoville in Texas for receiving and possessing child pornography. RadarOnline.com obtained the prison's flyer advertising the days-long event, which features several bands with interesting names.
FCI Seagoville's July 4th concert will kick off on Saturday at noon with Voo-Dudes, followed by the Birdhouse Blues, Front Porch Sound, and more.
The concert will last until 6 PM, as will Sunday's shows featuring bands like Enlightment, Violation, Sad Grrrrrrrls Club, and Room 237. Duggar and his prison pals will get a musical break on Monday, but festivities will continue on Tuesday with Polite Society, Emmaus Road, and Red River Renegades.
If the former reality star gets bored listening to the bands, he can play a variety of recreational activities put on by the facility's recreation department.
FCI Seagoville's game schedule includes standout activities like can jam toss, putt-putt golf, sand bowling, cornhole toss, soccer shoot-out, can knock down, basket bean bag toss, and baseball free throw. The prison will host classic competitions, too, like dominoes, chess, horseshoes, and basketball — and there will be incentives for prisoners who participate.
"The recreation department will provide consumable incentives for individuals that participate in the midway games," the flyer reads. "Incentives are won by redeeming tickets that are earned at each game."
But Duggar won't have too long to collect tickets, as the prison's holiday activities are only taking place on Saturday from noon to 2:50 PM.
Duggar, a dad of 7, will spend plenty of Independence Days behind bars as he only began serving his 12-year sentence in May 2022 with no possibility of parole.
Meanwhile, it's unclear what his family will be doing this holiday weekend as the police recently visited their Arkansas compound in connection to a "follow-up investigation" hours after Jim Bob's uncle died of a heart attack.