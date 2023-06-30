Convicted Criminal Josh Duggar Celebrating 4th of July With Three-Day Concert Behind Bars

Duggar, 35, is currently serving a 12-year sentence at FCI Seagoville in Texas for receiving and possessing child pornography. RadarOnline.com obtained the prison's flyer advertising the days-long event, which features several bands with interesting names.

FCI Seagoville's July 4th concert will kick off on Saturday at noon with Voo-Dudes, followed by the Birdhouse Blues, Front Porch Sound, and more.