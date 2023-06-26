Police Called to Duggar Family Compound for Follow-up Investigation Into 'Unknown Incident'
The Duggar family compound was reportedly visited by police over the weekend after an “unknown incident” took place at the location, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to online records obtained by In Touch, Arkansas police reported to the Duggar family compound in Springdale, Arkansas on Sunday morning at approximately 8:26 AM.
The visit was reportedly part of a follow-up investigation into an “unknown incident” that took place prior, although what that incident was is currently not known.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sunday’s mysterious incident was not the first time law enforcement has been called in connection to the 19 Kids and Counting family.
Josh Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 35-year-old son, was convicted for one count of possessing and one count of receiving child pornography in December 2021.
Although the possession charge was later dropped during Josh’s sentencing hearing in May 2022, the disgraced TLC star was sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars which he is currently serving at the Federal Correctional Facility in Seagoville, Texas.
Meanwhile, Josh’s 33-year-old sister – Jana Duggar – was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in connection to an incident that took place in September 2021.
“The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone,” the former Counting On star explained in December 2021. “A passerby who saw the child called the police.”
“This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed,” Jana continued. “They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.”
Although Jana was scheduled to appear before the court in January 2022, the matter was reportedly settled outside of court.
The Duggar family then made headlines again most recently following the release of the Amazon tell-all docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar slammed the docuseries following its release on June 2, and called the Amazon project "derogatory and sensationalized.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format," the Duggar parents wrote in a statement earlier this month.
"This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that's the direction of entertainment these days."