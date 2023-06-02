Duggar Denial: Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Claim Amazon Tell-All Docuseries is 'Derogatory and Sensationalized'

Reality tv parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar slammed the Amazon tell-all docuseries on their scandal-ridden family as "derogatory and sensationalized," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duggars rose to fame with their TLC reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, which focused on the conservative Christians' lives in Arkansas.

The picture perfect family's well-maintained façade came crumbling down in December 2021, when eldest son Josh Duggar was found guilty of with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.