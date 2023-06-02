Duggar Denial: Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Claim Amazon Tell-All Docuseries is 'Derogatory and Sensationalized'
Reality tv parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar slammed the Amazon tell-all docuseries on their scandal-ridden family as "derogatory and sensationalized," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duggars rose to fame with their TLC reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, which focused on the conservative Christians' lives in Arkansas.
The picture perfect family's well-maintained façade came crumbling down in December 2021, when eldest son Josh Duggar was found guilty of with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
The Amazon Prime docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, claimed to "expose the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality TV's favorite mega-family."
Ahead of the highly-anticipated premier, Jim Bob and Michelle condemned the "media" for having "ill-intentions" in a statement on Thursday.
"Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format," Jim Bob and Michelle's statement on their website read. "This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that's the direction of entertainment these days."
Shiny Happy People centered around the Duggars' fourth-oldest child, Jill.
As cameras followed Jill, she recalled how her father manipulated his children and prevented them from seeing any financial earnings from the hit reality series — and how her parents allegedly concealed sexual abuse within the home.
Years before Josh was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for possession of child pornography, an explosive police report emerged in which Josh allegedly admitted to molesting minors, including four of his sisters.
The report additionally claimed Jim Bob and Michelle were aware of the abuse — and failed to report the acts to authorities. Instead, the parents were said to have sought advice from their church.
At the time of the alleged acts, from March 2002 to March 2003, Josh was between 14 and 15-years-old. His four sisters were aged between 5 and 11-years-old.
While Jill was prepared to expose her family's "the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation," her parents appeared to be in denial of the severity of their children's claims.
"We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences is through love in a private setting," the Duggar parent's statement continued. "We love each member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one."
Jim Bob and Michelle noted that through "triumphs and the trials" they "clung" to their faith and planned to once again "find strength, comfort and purpose" through "the love and grace of Jesus."