Jill Duggar’s disgraced husband Derick Dillard has accused his father-in-law Jim Bob of keeping all the Counting On cash for himself! As The Ashley was first to report, Derick slammed Jim Bob in new Twitter posts, claiming that Jill’s dad keeps the profits from the family’s reality show and does not share them with his adult children and their spouses.

A follower asked Derick, “Why does Jim Bob get all the money for the show and doesn’t give any to the his children? The actual stars of the show.” Derick, who had maintained last year that he and Jill were not paid for appearing on Counting On, stuck to his charge. “I don’t know,” Derick told the person who asked why Jim Bob allegedly keeps all the cash. “You would have to ask him that.” Another fan said “I hope it’s not true” that he and Derick had a falling out, and Jill’s spouse didn’t challenge that notion.

Instead, Derick asked, “Why do you hope it’s not true?” and tagged the official Duggar Family Twitter account in response — in a seemingly big shade move. Derick’s original tweet, however, has since been deleted. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Derick was fired from Counting On after he caused major controversy for slamming TLC’s transgender star, Jazz Jennings.

I pity Jazz,” he said and haters were aghast at Derick’s insensitivity.

TLC wrote in a statement at the time, “We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.” After being kicked off TLC for his transphobic statements, Derick blasted the network, which has continued with Counting On starring Jill’s sisters.

“I don’t watch any of them,” Dillard said back then about TLC’s shows. “I’m now aware of them, but I encourage others not to watch the filth on TLC….” Derick is now attending law school but has also worked as a GrubHub delivery man!

In 2018, Derick told followers that he and Jill had asked TLC for help with the medical bills they were hit with when their son was in the NICU after his birth. According to Jill’s husband, the network refused to help, although the show turned the incident into a “Very Special Episode.”

On Thursday, October 17, Derick wrote online, “I thought it was fair to ask in negotiating… TLC made lots of money in filming a birth special episode, and they had not offered to pay us anything. So I thought, at the very least, they could reimburse 5-10K for medical expenses. TLC sure made more than that off of us.” Derick denied rumors that he and Jill don’t believe in health insurance, saying, “We do, but there are still deductibles.”

When one person asked Derick, “Is Jim Bob still your voice?” Derick wrote, “No, and never has been.” Recently, Derick also took a shot at Jill’s brother Josh years after Josh’s sex scandal. Derick’s harsh Jim Bob diss comes after the new season of Counting On premiered this week.