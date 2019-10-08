Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Is Derick Dillard still holding a grudge against his brother-in-law, Josh Duggar? RadarOnline.com has learned that Jill Duggar’s husband seemingly slammed the sex molester in a fiery tweet!

According to Derick’s Twitter account, the controversial family member shared a quote once allegedly spoken by former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Antonin Scalia – and it sounds a lot like it’s pointed at Josh!

“In a big family, the first child is kind of like the first pancake – if it’s not perfect, that’s ok, there are a lot more coming along,” Derick wrote on the social media platform.

As Radar readers know, Josh is the first-born of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s 19 children. While Derick did not confirm to fans that the tweet was targeted at Josh, many believed it was.

After one fan claimed the quote is an example of a “terrible way to look at having children,” another Twitter user responded, “But when Josh Duggar is his brother-in-law it does kinda make sense.”

Radar readers recall that in 2015, a magazine published a bombshell police report showing that Josh admitted to fondling five minor females, one of whom was his sister, Jill.

The sex scandal led the family’s hit TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting, to be ripped off of the air.

Of course, tweeting controversial statements is what Derick is known for. In recent years, Jill’s husband has come under fire for making transphobic comments at the expense of TLC star, Jazz Jennings.

Another social media shocker from Derick involved the former reality star admitting to fans on Instagram that he may send he and Jill’s two sons to college!

