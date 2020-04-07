19 Scandals & Counting! The Duggar Family's Biggest Controversies Revealed See what the Duggars do when the cameras stop rolling.

The Duggar family came to the public eye with 19 Kids & Counting. They claim to be very religious, but their behavior often seems far from Christian.

The reality with reality TV is that it often makes people famous for all the wrong reasons, and the Duggars appear to support the pattern. From the hidden scandals, arrests and alleged fraud, the Duggars seem to be very familiar with the concept of ‘do what I say, not what I do.”

The following is a gallery detailing some of the family’s biggest secrets, largest scandals and greatest controversies. Here are 19 scandals and counting.