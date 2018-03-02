Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Duggar Family Minister Dropped

The sexual abuse lawsuit filed against the Duggar family’s beloved minister, Bill Gothard, has been dismissed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs’ attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case on Feb. 19. Gothard is popularly known as the founder of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, supported by the Duggars. In January 2016, ten former female IBLP members slapped Gothard with a $500,000 lawsuit accusing him of “sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and inappropriate/unauthorized touching.”

Later that year, eight more plaintiffs – this time men – came forward and joined the court battle against Gothard, Radar reported.

In the filings exclusively obtained by Radar at the time, three women claimed the Institute in Basic Life Principles founder of sexually abusing and/or harassing them, beginning when one of the alleged victims was as young as 13.

Other plaintiffs accused both Gothard and IBLP employees of failing to disclose the crimes to police.

Although the plaintiffs have now dropped the case, they still have a right to re-file.

“Plaintiffs’ right to re-file and maintain a second action against said Defendents within one year is expressly reserved,” the court docs state.

If re-filed, plaintiffs would have to shell out additional costs, court docs specify.

At the time of the suit, the plaintiffs’ attorney, David Gibbs III, compared Gothard to formerly respected comedian Bill Cosby, who has infamously been accused of raping more than 50 women.

