Feuds, Rebellion & A Shotgun Wedding! The Most Shocking Duggar Scandals Exposed

2017 has been full of drama for the ‘Counting On’ stars.

The shocking scandals didn’t slow down for the Duggar family in 2017! From Joy-Anna Duggar’s shotgun wedding scandal to Derick Dillard’s Counting On firing, go inside the biggest Duggar scandals of the year!
Joy-Anna has been accused of conceiving her first child with Austin Forsyth before their wedding. The rumors first started when she moved up her October nuptials to May. When she announced the pregnancy three months after tying the knot, she appeared further along. Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the reality star, told Radar she looks “four to five months pregnant.” After fans caught on, Joy-Anna stopped posting bump photos and went into hiding.
2017 was the year of rebellion for Jill Duggar! Not only did the mom-of-two rock jeans, which goes against the family’s strict dress code, but she also got her nose pierced and showed off a henna tattoo.
Jill’s husband Derick was involved in a number of scandals this year. In August, he slammed I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings for being transgender. “A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” he tweeted. “’Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.” He then attacked the 17-year-old again in November by tweeting, “I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child.”
After the comments, TLC revealed they “cut ties” with Derick. But, Jill’s husband insisted he was not fired from Counting On. “For the record, I was never fired,” Dillard tweeted. “I just felt it best for my family to cut ties months ago, as we are heading in a different direction.”
Derick had a number of money-related scandals over the year. After he was “fired” from the series, he asked fans to donate $10,000 to his GoFundMe page. “This will enable me to fulfill my specific calling to ministry this year, including trips for Gospel-advancement and humanitarian work in Northwest Arkansas, North America, and abroad,” the description read. In August, he set up a fundraiser on Pure Charity with a goal of $6,500. It was shut down after fans slammed him for not getting a real job. The couple also asked for donations during their time in Central America in March.
Jinger Duggar came under fire by fans for still not having a baby over a year after marrying Jeremy Vuolo. Fans speculated she either has fertility issues or is on birth control, which is against the family’s beliefs. “Jinger raised kids all her life, she might not want kids or she just wants to wait,” one fan wrote, as another commented, ‘Maybe they’re not waiting, maybe she’s having trouble conceiving. Give the poor girl a break, when she’s pregnant they’ll announce it. A third fan said, “I think these two are being smart and will choose to have children on their own timetable.”
Jinger continued to rebel in 2017, as she was often caught on camera wearing jeans and heels instead of long skirts. “They are their own people,” a source told Radar. “They aren’t just clones. They have their own set of beliefs.”
Jessa Duggar revealed her house of horrors in 2017! The mother-of-two posted photos of piles of laundry, dust on tables, spit up-stained sheets, piles of dirty diapers, oil and old food on the stove, and more. After receiving backlash for the photos, Jessa posted new snaps of her cleaned-up home.
Although Josh and Anna Duggar welcomed their fifth child in 2017, their marriage may still be in trouble. “They have continued to work through their issues in couples counseling,” the family member told Radar. “If there was a problem we wouldn’t know about it. They put on a front.” The marital troubles stem from when a police report revealed Josh was accused of molesting five minor females in the family home as a teen. The scandal led to the cancelation of 19 Kids and Counting. Months later, he was busted on the adultery website Ashley Madison. He admitted to cheating on his wife and being addicted to porn.
There were feuds between the Duggar family members this year. A source told Radar how the family disapproves of Joy-Anna’s husband Austin. “There has been a lot of talk about the character of her new husband Austin,” the source told Radar. “He was more of a rebel child. He was immature, arrogant and lacked experience.” It was also rumored that Ben Seewald, Jeremy and Austin were all feuding with Derick when they didn’t sit next to him at Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding.
What do you think was the biggest Duggar scandal of 2017? Tell us in the comments!

