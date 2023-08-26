Josh Duggar to Launch Fresh Appeal on Child Pornography Verdict as he Continues to Serve 12-Year Prison Sentence

The 35-year-old filed an appeal to his conviction in October 2022. His lawyer and the prosecution faced off during an appeal hearing in Kansas City, Missouri, on February 16.

Gelfand argued that federal agents seized Duggar's phone when he tried to contact his attorney during the raid at his car lot. Gelfand stated in court, "[Duggar] takes out his phone, physically puts it to his ear... for the purpose of contacting his legal counsel."

The prosecution responded, "Mr. Duggar was not in custody at any point during the search of the used car lot... Mr. Duggar was repeatedly told he was not in custody and was free to leave."

The judge expressed concern about the agent preventing Duggar from contacting his counsel.