Is Josh Duggar at the center of a federal investigation?

According to a shocking new report, a Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson confirmed the agency recently appeared at the ex-reality star’s car business – and not the family’s home – to conduct an “ongoing federal investigation.”

According to KNWA in Arkansas, agents paid a visit to Josh’s car business known as Wholesale Motorcars on Wildcat Creek Road in Springdale, Arkansas.

“I do not dispute the information you’ve obtained. That is the location that we were,” HSI Spokesperson Bryan Cox said, according to the outlet, adding, “I can’t speak to the status of any ongoing investigation. But, I do not dispute that we were present at that specific address.”

As Radar readers know, KNWA first sent Duggar fans into a frenzy on Tuesday, Nov. 19 after reporting that HSI agents were “present” at the reality star family’s massive home in Tontitown, Arkansas.

However, Wednesday’s new report claims that it was actually Josh’s business that was questioned by agents.

The spokesperson confirmed that the reason for being on the car lot’s premises was due to an “ongoing federal investigation.” However, the HSI spokesperson explained that because “there are no charges filed, HSI doesn’t discuss the nature of any type of investigation until, if or when, charges are filed. I can’t discuss the reason for our being there.”

The spokesperson could not confirm or deny whether Josh is personally being pursued.

“So I can confirm that we were at that address. And spoke to individuals at that location. But I can’t discuss any individuals by name,” the spokesperson furthered.

As readers know, Radar exclusively revealed that Josh’s car business was caught in violation of an ordinance requiring his business to have a permit in 2018.

“We have one zoning designation in the county to allow single-family residential or agricultural uses,” a planning official in Washington County told Radar at the time. “Anything else requires a conditional use permit to request a zoning change.”

Radar discovered last year that Josh was allegedly notified of the issue three times before he made efforts to fix the problem.

The Duggars released a statement on Tuesday night denying their home was “raided.”

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true,” they wrote.

“To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind. Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so.

“However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.”

As Radar reported, rumors of the raid began this month on Facebook and a blind item website called Crazy Days and Nights. The FBI was the first agency to be accused of conducting an investigation. However, the FBI denied any involvement to Radar on Monday.

This shocking development likely comes at a chaotic time for the Duggars. As Radar readers know, Josh and his wife Anna, both 31, are expecting a sixth child.

Meanwhile, Josh began running this car lot in Arkansas after losing his lobbying job in Washington D.C. after a police report released in 2015 confirmed he molested five female minors in his home years ago.