Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bad News For Disgraced Josh! Man Suing Duggar Argues His Company Ignored Court Order

Bad News For Disgraced Josh! Man Suing Duggar Argues His Company Ignored Court Order

Bad News For Disgraced Josh! Man Suing Duggar Argues His Company Ignored Court Order Former reality star’s business has been accused of illegally purchasing a property.

The man suing Josh Duggar’s company over an Arkansas property is claiming the former reality star could be held in contempt of court for ignoring a judge’s orders, RadarOnline.com can report.

Radar readers know, Carl Echols sued Duggar and his company, ALB Investments, LLC, earlier this year. While Duggar has since been removed as a defendant, the war against Echols and the ex reality star’s company rages on. In a scathing court document filed on October 16, Echols accused Duggar’s company of failing to comply to a judge’s order of providing discovery in the case.

“Petitioner’s Motion to Compel Discovery was granted during the pre-trial conference which was held on September 3, 2019,” Echols argued. “Respondent has failed to comply with the Order and has not provided discovery.”

Echols’ October 16 filing adds pressure on Duggar’s company to “show cause why they should not be held in contempt and for sanctions.”

The lawsuit in question was filed after Echols claimed Duggar and his company illegally purchased a property that belonged to him. Additionally, Echols was floored to learn that he paid a whopping $17,500 for the property in the early 2000s, while Duggar purchased the land for just $1,000 years later.

In the recent filing, Echols claimed ALB Investments, LLC owes him money for essentially wasting his time preparing legal documents that have gone unanswered.

“Rule 37 also allows for reasonable expenses and attorney’s fees caused by the failure to respond,” the petitioner wrote. “Petitioner’s attorney previously requested attorney’s fees for 15.7 hours of work related to Respondent’s failure to answer discovery.”

The document furthers that Echols is now demanding money for “another 2 hours of work” related to the case. He is seeking a total of $3,540 from Duggar’s company.

“Petitioner’s attorney will submit an affidavit of attorney’s fees if the Court requires one,” the document stated.

As Radar readers know, Duggar is expecting his sixth child with his wife, Anna, sometime next month.

The disgraced reality star has attempted to lay low since his sex molestation scandal but recently resurfaced in California.

The real estate lawsuit is scheduled to head to trial in 2020.