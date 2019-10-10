Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Was 'Frantic' After Nearly Losing 2-Year-Old Son At LA Museum

Uh-oh! With five children and one on the way, pregnant Anna Duggar sure has a lot on her plate. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that Josh Duggar‘s pregnant wife lost track of their two-year-old son while visiting a Los Angeles museum on Tuesday.

According to a source, Anna and Josh, both 31, are in California with some of the extended Duggar family to visit Counting On star, Jinger Vuolo, 25. The family went on an outing to the Autry Museum in Los Angeles on October 8.

The massive family made the 1,500-mile trip in a large RV driven by disgraced Josh, who parked the vehicle in Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo‘s driveway. As Radar readers know, the Vuolos made the big move from Texas to California this past summer.

On Tuesday, the large group made a trip to the museum that specializes in Western history in the film industry. About one hour into the visit, a source told Radar that Anna was frantically heard asking, “Where’s Mason? Where’s Mason?”

Josh’s wife looked around and then directed her questions at the pre-teen Duggar girls. “You guys were supposed to be watching him! Where is he?” Anna asked, according to the source.

Anna began “circling around the maze of exhibits for two minutes” before Jinger informed Anna from another room, “It’s ok, Anna, I found him! He’s here with us.”

Josh was in another area of the museum with his father, Jim Bob and some of the other Duggar boys. The onlooker told Radar that Josh was “oblivious” to the drama.

“Anna has a lot she’s dealing with and it doesn’t seem Josh has her back,” said the insider. “She has to rely on other family members to watch her kids and she’s got another one on the way.”

“I don’t know how Anna deals with it,” the source added.

Scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery below to see photos of stressed-out Anna has she peruses through the museum with the rest of the Duggar clan.