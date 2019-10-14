Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not A Rebel After All! Jinger Duggar Wears Dress & Goes Makeup-Free As Family Visits LA New photos show Josh Duggar wearing shorts as female relatives stay conservative.

Jinger Duggar is not a rebel anymore! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive photos of the 25-year-old mother of one – and it turns out when her family is in town, she’s back to dressing conservatively!

Radar readers know, Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, 32, made the big move from Texas to California this past summer. Since then, fans were stunned to see Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s daughter going against the family’s ultra-conservative dress code, which typically means wearing dresses and avoiding showing too much skin.

The couple is currently renting a $700,000 home in San Fernando Valley, Radar exclusively reported. The property has four bedrooms and two baths, and is over 2,000 square feet.

But this past week, Jinger was joined in her new hometown of Los Angeles, by her parents and many siblings, where she opted for a comfortable dress and went makeup-free.

In August, fans were shocked to see Jinger step out in sunny California donning a completely new look. The Counting On star appeared bronze and blonde while attending a church function with her husband and their daughter, Felicity, 1.

Then, in September, Jinger caught attention once again for wearing short shorts during a lunch outing with her husband! An insider told Radar at the time that she appeared “carefree and happy” in her non-traditional attire.

For the October 8 outing, Jinger wore a khaki dress while heading to the Autry Museum. But a source revealed to Radar that her outfit must have been intentional.

“Just last week Jinger was wearing ripped jeans, and before that, short shorts! The moment her parents come to town she goes back to wearing dresses,” said the onlooker.

As Radar reported, Jinger’s massive family traveled to the west coast in the last couple weeks to check out her new city. During the vacation, Anna Duggar was spotted “frantic” by a source who witnessed Josh Duggar’s wife nearly lose the couple’s two-year-old son, Mason.

Luckily for Josh and Anna, Jinger helped spot the little one, who was with other family members in another part of the museum.

For more shocking details about Jinger’s family outing, scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery below.