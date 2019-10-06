Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Duggar Husband Jeremy Officiates Wedding Of 'American Idol' Stars Gabby & Cade Jinger's pastor spouse Vuolo did the honors for singer pals Barrett and Foehner!

Jinger Duggar‘s pastor husband Jeremy Vuolo has married American Idol alum Gaby Barrett and Cade Foehner.

Reality TV worlds collided as Vuolo reportedly officiated when Barrett and Foehner tied the knot this weekend.

The pair, who met while contestants on the show’s 16th season, celebrated their union on Saturday with a small and private ceremony in Garrison, Texas.

“We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family,” Barrett told PEOPLE ahead of the wedding. “We can’t wait to have everyone we love under one roof to help send us off into this new season.”

The lovebirds chose to have their wedding at Union Springs, a location that symbolized their love of the woods and Foehner’s home state Texas.

“Texas is such a perfect backdrop for the start of our marriage,” Barrett told the publication. “I spent a lot of time [in Texas] this summer with his family — it’s a great place to get off the grid and relax.”

The plum and blush decor also helped bring their concept of a “rustic” theme to fruition.

Barrett, 19, and Foehner, 23 exchanged personally written vows in front of their loved ones, including their good friend Vuolo.

At the reception, the bride, who donned a gown by Martina Liana for the ceremony and reception, danced with Foehner to the sounds of “Sleep Walk,” an instrumental song by Santo and Johnny Farina.

The night’s menu featured some of the couple’s favorites included Mexican food, American food and “lots of cake.”

Season 16 contestants Caleb Lee Hutchinson, who was one of Foehner’s groomsmen, and Catie Turner were among the 100 guests in attendance.

Following the wedding, Barrett and Foehner hope to enjoy their honeymoon somewhere on a beach.

“We wanted to go somewhere with really clear water and white sand,” Barrett told PEOPLE.

As for their life after celebration mode , Barrett said she’s looking forward to“being together forever.”

“After being on the road separately this year and navigating that — knowing that we’ll be together, living in the same city, and starting/ending our days together every day is such a gift and what we’ve been looking forward to so much,” she said. “We are thrilled.”

As PEOPLE reported, Foehner popped the big question back in March, while the couple stay in the same Los Angeles hotel where they had their first encounter back in their Idol days.

As for former soccer player Vuolo, in March 2019, he and wife Duggar announced they were moving to Los Angeles for him to pursue graduate studies at the Master’s Seminary.

RadarOnline.com got exclusive photos of the Counting On stars’ $700,000 L.A. home.

Devout Christian Vuolo said he’d deleted the Internet on his phone to avoid having “impure thoughts”– and his wife is in charge of his social media accounts.

The parents of daughter Felicity, who was born on July 19, 2018, have posted social media photos as they explore L.A.

But Vuolo traveled to Texas to marry his American Idol friends!