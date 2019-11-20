Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar’s Arkansas Home Visited By Homeland Security Agents, Report Claims Feds storm property where Josh may live in 'ongoing federal criminal investigation'

Homeland Security Investigations confirmed that their agents were present at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Arkansas home last week after rumors swirled about the incident.

The shamed reality stars had their Tontitown home visited by the agents “pursuant to an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”

An HSI spokesperson said, “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an ongoing federal criminal investigation,” according to KNWA news station.

HSI would not confirm the nature of the investigation.

Jedidiah Duggar, 20, who is running for State Representative in Arkansas, denied knowing about the raid that Homeland Security Investigations confirmed.

“I don’t live there and I am not aware of any investigation,” he told KNWA.

The Duggars released a statement on Tuesday night.

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies,” they wrote. “This is not true.”

“To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind. Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so.

“However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.”

Rumors of the raid began online on Monday, Nov. 18.

The rumors appeared to have begun on Facebook and on a blind item website called Crazy Days and Nights.

As Radar readers know, the massive reality TV family lost their 19 Kids and Counting show after In Touch magazine published the bombshell police report in 2015 exposing the eldest son Josh Duggar’s accusation of child molestation.

He was accused of molesting several of his younger sisters and a family friend. He was fired from his job in Washington, DC, went to a faith-based treatment center but his wife Anna Duggar did not divorce him.

They are currently expecting their sixth child together.

Radar spoke with an FBI agent in Arkansas on Monday hours after the allegations began going viral online. According to the agent, the FBI in Arkansas also heard about the rumor, but confirmed to Radar they did not respond to a Duggar family member’s home or business over the weekend.

“We were not involved in any kind of law enforcement action,” the agent said of the swirling allegations. “I can confirm we were not there.”