Josh In More Trouble? FBI Responds To Rumors Duggar’s Home, Business Raided Find out if the ex-reality star was questioned by Arkansas feds.

Is Josh Duggar in more trouble with law enforcement? RadarOnline.com spoke to the FBI in Arkansas on Monday morning to determine whether or not rumors of an alleged raid at the disgraced reality star’s home and business were true.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star has not returned to television since he was exposed for molesting five female minors, four of which included his sisters, in his family home years ago. Now, according to alleged rumors that began online, fans are questioning whether a Duggar home and/or business was raided due to alleged criminal activity possibly involving child pornography, tax evasion and/or money laundering. The rumors appeared to have begun on Facebook and on a blind item website called Crazy Days and Nights.

Radar spoke with an FBI agent in Arkansas on Monday, Nov. 18, hours after the allegations began going viral online. According to the agent, the FBI in Arkansas also heard about the rumor, but confirmed to Radar they did not respond to a Duggar family member’s home or business over the weekend.

“We were not involved in any kind of law enforcement action,” the agent said of the swirling allegations. “I can confirm we were not there.”

Radar also reached Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Springdale Police Department, but they did not immediately respond with comments.

As Radar readers recall, the massive reality TV family lost their 19 Kids and Counting show after In Touch magazine published the bombshell police report exposing Josh, 31, in 2015. His younger siblings have since continued on in a popular TLC spinoff known as Counting On.

The shocking rumor appears to come at a chaotic time for the oversized family. Josh’s wife Anna is currently expecting the couple’s sixth child together.

In September, Josh and Anna celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

Story developing.