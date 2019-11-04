Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Move Over, Josh! Brother Jed Duggar Announces Political Run In Arkansas 'I am pro-life and I will be an advocate for the unborn,' 20-year-old says.

Move over, Josh Duggar! RadarOnline.com has learned that the ex-reality star’s younger brother, Jed, is attempting to take over as the family’s next politician.

In a shocking Instagram post, Michelle and Jim Bob’s 20-year-old son announced his candidacy for Arkansas State Representative District 89 on November 3.

“I’m announcing my candidacy for Arkansas State Representative District 89 in Springdale. I’d appreciate your prayers, support and your vote!” Jed wrote on Sunday.

He also explained his platform will be based on his conservative beliefs by listing out his views in the same social media post. “Pro-life. Pro Second Amendment. Pro Religious Liberty. Combat the Opioid Crisis. Lower Taxes. More Jobs & Growth. Strong Economy.”

As Radar readers know, Jed’s political pursuit comes years after his big brother, Josh, lost his lobbying job in Washington D.C. for the Family Research Council after a magazine broke the news about his sex molestation scandal.

Josh also had previous experience working on former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee’s presidential primary campaign in 2008.

If elected, Jed’s role would be a two-year term beginning in 2020. The election will be held next November 3.

While Jed’s announcement garnered praise from some of his family members on social media – sister Jill responded, “Good luck, bro!” in a comment – some of his followers took to social media to slam the Counting On star.

“For someone with barely a high school education I’d be very surprised if you actually understood things like understanding female reproductive system anatomy and it’s (sic) functions,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another brought the Duggar family as a whole into the controversy. “Religious liberty for all or just the one that your family allows?”

Another one of Jed’s followers commented, “Do u (sic) even know what an opioid is?”

As Radar readers recall, the Duggar family has been vocal in the past about their political views. Joy-Anna Duggar revealed in 2017 that she voted Republication days before her 21st birthday in a mid-term election.

In 2012, Michelle Duggar spoke exclusively to Radar about the Duggar family’s ultra-religious views and support for former Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum.

“We want a man that honors God to lead our nation,” Michelle said.

While Jed’s announcement is being met with mixed criticism, the 20-year-old appeared excited about his candidacy run in a video shared to his social media accounts. In fact, fans pointed out that Jed’s upcoming candidacy appears to be the reason he was allowed to create his first-ever Instagram in the first place!

As Radar readers know, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar usually don’t allow their children to join social media until they enter courtships.