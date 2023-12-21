Vin Diesel Sued By Ex-Personal Assistant Over Alleged 2010 Sexual Assault

Action hero Vin Diesel was slammed with a sexual assault lawsuit by a former personal assistant who accused The Fast and Furious hunk of viciously attacking her in 2010, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Asta Jonasson filed a 27-page lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court where she claimed she had “remained silent, afraid to speak out against the world’s highest-grossing actors.”

She credited the #MeToo Movement for her decision to seek “justice for the suffering she endured.”