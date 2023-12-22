Tom Arnold Reveals Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr 'Hated' Donald Trump
After disgraced comedian Roseanne Barr delivered an outrageous speech at a recent MAGA event, her ex-husband, Tom Arnold, called her out by revealing she "hated" Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Arnold appeared to hit a breaking point this week and addressed his ex-wife's most recent unhinged political commentary.
On Tuesday, Arnold, who was married to Barr from 1990 to 1994, responded to a tweet he was tagged in about the "de-evolution of Roseanne Barr."
"The de-evolution of Roseanne Barr has been a s--- show to watch. I remember in 1990 when she and @TomArnold sent $2500 to the anti-David Duke organization I worked for to help defeat him in the US Senate race. Today, she'd probably send Duke the money instead. Sad," read activist Tom Wise's post.
Arnold responded and made it clear his politics hadn't changed.
Arnold quoted Wise's original post and added, "We hated David Duke. Loved Edwin Edwards. We supported Bill Clinton. Went to his Inauguration. LOVED Hillary Clinton. Had her in our home raising $ for Democrats. Roseanne HATED Donald Trump."
"After we divorced Trump told me I was lucky because she was disgusting," Arnold concluded. "Life is strange."
Wise's post followed a truly bizarre speech Barr gave, in which she went off about "Nazi fascists" and "Christian democracies" at TurningPoint USA's annual AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday.
During her address, the former Roseanne star launched into a conspiracy theory on Nazis, Muslims, and the destruction of "every Christian democracy on Earth."
"If we don’t stop these horrible communists. Do you hear me," Barr said. "I’m asking you to hear me. Stalinists! Communists! With a huge helping of Nazi fascists thrown in."
"Plus one caliphate," the comedian continued. "To replace every Christian democracy on Earth now! Occupy! Do you know that?!"
After a small applause from the crowd, she proceeded to demand "the truth" from the government as she called Republican and Democrat lawmakers "nothing but c---."
"I just want the truth," Barr shouted. "We deserve to hear the truth. That’s what we want! We want the truth!"
"We don’t care which party is wrong, we know they’re both nothing but c---! They’re both on the take! They’re both stealing us blind! We just want the truth about everything we fought and died and suffered to protect!"