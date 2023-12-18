Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr Backlash: Comedian Stuns Trump Crowd With Shocking 'Christian Democracy' Rant at Rally

roseanne barr stuns trump crowd christian democracy rant maga rally
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr came under fire once again this weekend after she went on an unhinged rant about “Nazi fascists” and “Christian democracies."

By:

Dec. 18 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Roseanne Barr came under fire once again this weekend after she went on an unhinged rant about “Nazi fascists” and “Christian democracies” during an event in Arizona, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest incident to come after Barr’s shocking interview with Bill Maher earlier this month, the controversial comedian appeared as a guest speaker during Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest in Phoenix on Saturday.

Article continues below advertisement
roseanne barr stuns trump crowd christian democracy rant maga rally
Source: MEGA

Barr appeared as a guest speaker during Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest in Phoenix on Saturday.

But the Turning Point USA crowd – which was largely made up of far-right Christian nationalists and supporters of ex-President Donald Trump – was left at a loss for words after Barr launched into a conspiracy theory rant about Nazis, Muslims, and the downfall of “every Christian democracy on Earth.”

“If we don’t stop these horrible communists. Do you hear me,” Barr shouted from the Turning Point USA stage over the weekend. “I’m asking you to hear me. Stalinists! Communists! With a huge helping of Nazi fascists thrown in!”

“Plus one caliphate,” she continued to the silent crowd. “To replace every Christian democracy on Earth now! Occupy! Do you know that?!”

Barr then received some cheers when she demanded the “truth” and slammed both the Democratic and Republican Parties for being “nothing but c---.”

Article continues below advertisement
roseanne barr stuns trump crowd christian democracy rant maga rally
Source: MEGA

“We deserve to hear the truth," Barr shouted. "That’s what we want! We want the truth!”

“I just want the truth,” the 71-year-old charged. “We deserve to hear the truth. That’s what we want! We want the truth!”

“We don’t care which party is wrong, we know they’re both nothing but c---!” she continued. “They’re both on the take! They’re both stealing us blind! We just want the truth about everything we fought and died and suffered to protect!”

“We want the truth!” Barr repeated.

Turning Point USA’s four-day AmericaFest event this past weekend was said to be “infested with antisemitism” by Rolling Stone.

Article continues below advertisement
roseanne barr stuns trump crowd christian democracy rant maga rally
Source: MEGA

Barr faced similar backlash in June after she made a series of antisemitic remarks during an appearance on Theo Von’s "This Past Weekend" podcast.

MORE ON:
Roseanne Barr

The outlet also wrote that many of the conservative group’s headliners, including Barr, expressed an open “distrust, distaste, or outright hatred of Jewish people.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Barr faced similar backlash in June after she made a series of antisemitic remarks during an appearance on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast.

The controversial comedian and former Roseanne star claimed that “nobody died in the Holocaust” and that the Holocaust “never happened.”

Article continues below advertisement
roseanne barr stuns trump crowd christian democracy rant maga rally
Source: MEGA

“Nobody died in the Holocaust, that’s the truth,” Barr said during the podcast.

“Nobody died in the Holocaust, that’s the truth,” Barr said during the podcast. “Six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world.”

“It never happened,” she added. “It never happened.”

Barr refused to apologize for her shocking comments. She also told her critics to “go f---” themselves.

“Why don't you go f--- yourself," she responded to the backlash at the time. "We are under such heavy satanic mind control in this country and I'm always trying to break through."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.