Roseanne Barr Backlash: Comedian Stuns Trump Crowd With Shocking 'Christian Democracy' Rant at Rally

Roseanne Barr came under fire once again this weekend after she went on an unhinged rant about “Nazi fascists” and “Christian democracies” during an event in Arizona, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest incident to come after Barr’s shocking interview with Bill Maher earlier this month, the controversial comedian appeared as a guest speaker during Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest in Phoenix on Saturday.