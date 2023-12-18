Roseanne Barr Backlash: Comedian Stuns Trump Crowd With Shocking 'Christian Democracy' Rant at Rally
Roseanne Barr came under fire once again this weekend after she went on an unhinged rant about “Nazi fascists” and “Christian democracies” during an event in Arizona, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest incident to come after Barr’s shocking interview with Bill Maher earlier this month, the controversial comedian appeared as a guest speaker during Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest in Phoenix on Saturday.
But the Turning Point USA crowd – which was largely made up of far-right Christian nationalists and supporters of ex-President Donald Trump – was left at a loss for words after Barr launched into a conspiracy theory rant about Nazis, Muslims, and the downfall of “every Christian democracy on Earth.”
“If we don’t stop these horrible communists. Do you hear me,” Barr shouted from the Turning Point USA stage over the weekend. “I’m asking you to hear me. Stalinists! Communists! With a huge helping of Nazi fascists thrown in!”
“Plus one caliphate,” she continued to the silent crowd. “To replace every Christian democracy on Earth now! Occupy! Do you know that?!”
Barr then received some cheers when she demanded the “truth” and slammed both the Democratic and Republican Parties for being “nothing but c---.”
“I just want the truth,” the 71-year-old charged. “We deserve to hear the truth. That’s what we want! We want the truth!”
“We don’t care which party is wrong, we know they’re both nothing but c---!” she continued. “They’re both on the take! They’re both stealing us blind! We just want the truth about everything we fought and died and suffered to protect!”
“We want the truth!” Barr repeated.
Turning Point USA’s four-day AmericaFest event this past weekend was said to be “infested with antisemitism” by Rolling Stone.
The outlet also wrote that many of the conservative group’s headliners, including Barr, expressed an open “distrust, distaste, or outright hatred of Jewish people.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Barr faced similar backlash in June after she made a series of antisemitic remarks during an appearance on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast.
The controversial comedian and former Roseanne star claimed that “nobody died in the Holocaust” and that the Holocaust “never happened.”
“Nobody died in the Holocaust, that’s the truth,” Barr said during the podcast. “Six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world.”
“It never happened,” she added. “It never happened.”