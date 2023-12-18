Home > Exclusives > Basketball Wives Exclusive ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Gloria Govan Fears Ex Matt Barnes Will Bad Mouth Her on His Reality Show as She Demands $267k in Support War Source: MEGA Govan is back in court. @GLORIAGOVAN/INSTAGRAM By: Ryan Naumann Dec. 18 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ex-Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan dragged her ex-husband Matt Barnes back to court over alleged unpaid child support — and accused him of violating a deal they had over their teen boys appearing on his reality show. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Govan asked for a hearing to be held on the issue of alleged back child support owed by Barnes.

Earlier this year, Govan filed court documents claiming Barnes owed her back child support. Barnes and Govan settled their divorce in 2015. The ex-NBA star initially agreed to pay the reality star $20k per month in child support but they agreed to reduce it to $9,983 per month after he left the league. Govan accused Barnes of blowing off the case despite being served with the legal paperwork. The judge ended up ordering Barnes to pay the $133k. However, weeks later, Barnes showed up to court and claimed his ex-served him at an email address he no longer used.

The court vacated the default judgment, and the exes are still fighting over the alleged back support. In her new motion, on top of the back support, which she said is currently at $267k, Govan demanded $25k from Barnes to cover her legal fees having to fight him over the money. She said Barnes “is retired from the NBA, has extensive savings, a luxurious lifestyle and likely earns well over $1.5 million per year even after retirement. He is likely to have extensive savings and investment accounts.”

“I have tried to settle this matter with [Barnes]. His counteroffer made it clear he is not living in reality. Furthermore, he has refused to pay the court-ordered support, even though we have already had litigation and he is well aware that there is no agreement to reduce support.”

Govan said Barnes started paying her around $4k per moth starting in 2020 despite him being ordered to pay the nearly $10k in support per month. She said he decided “that he didn’t want to pay” the amount ordered and lowered it on his own. In her motion, Govan said she never agreed to this. She said he told her he was “having a tough time with his girlfriend and her kids living with him, along with a new child coming, but there is no agreement to reduce support.”

In her motion, she claimed her ex has a “volatile personality.” She said he when he “gets angry, he is caustic and makes threats that amount to extortion. It is believed that when and if he is ordered to pay the arrearage of child support that is due, his anger will overflow, and the other requested orders will need to also be in place at that time.” “Gloria also believes that the dysfunction at Matt’s home has created an emotionally disturbing environment for the boys.”

In her declaration, Govan said, “Although Matt has not of recent times been as abusive towards me as he has in the past, I do believe that by filing this [motion], he will revert back to the bully he has so often been, and he will threaten or try to extort me as he has in the past.” Govan asked that all their communications be done in the app that the court can see.

Earlier this month, Barnes and his fiancée Anasa Sims announced their new reality show The Barnes Bunch would premiere on WE tv. The show is centered around the couple and their blended family — including Barnes’ twin boys that he shares with Govan.

In her motion, Govan said, “I am especially concerned that if Matt gets angry, that some of this will be displayed on the reality show The Barnes Bunch that he has been filming for a season, and which is filming again now. I had originally only agreed to our boys being included only on a limited basis, but Matt went beyond our agreement.” “I therefore wish to have a written order that requires our agreement to have the boys involved in a reality show, whether Matt’s or one that I am potentially going to be filming.” Barnes has yet to respond to Govan's new motion.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of the court drama with her ex, Govan was recently sued for fraud over her cannabis business. She denied all allegations of wrongdoing.