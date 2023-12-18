Tom Selleck Plans to Leave Hollywood Behind for Life on His Avocado Farm After 'Blue Bloods' Series Finale: Sources
Now that the hit CBS show Blue Bloods is coming to an end after 14 seasons, star Tom Selleck is reportedly looking forward to slowing down and enjoying life on his 65-acre avocado farm, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to insiders, the 78-year-old devoted family man, who has been married to wife Jillie Mack, 65, since 1987, will retreat to his sprawling property outside of Los Angeles without the weekly grind of commuting to New York City to film the show.
"At his age, Tom wants more time to enjoy all the outdoorsy things he likes to do on the ranch," an insider close to the actor told the National Enquirer. "And he wants to spend more time with family."
"Tom has more than enough money, and he's not attached to fame and the trappings that go along with it," the insider added.
This wouldn't be the first time Selleck has retreated to his farm to escape the hustle and bustle of Tinseltown.
In 1988, at the height of his Magnum P.I. fame, Selleck made the shocking decision to step back and focus on his personal life. The actor said at the time, "I was tired and I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn't have one. I worked 90 hours a week and did a movie every break."
After his hiatus, he began working steadily again on the hit 90s sitcom Friends, as well as The Closer and his Jesse Stone TV movies.
Despite his fame, the famously mustached star has never been a typical celebrity — and has reportedly always been a homebody at heart.
"He's not into big parties," the insider said. "He's a low-key kind of guy."
Selleck reportedly agreed and noted, "My relationship and my ranch keep me sane."
While he's enjoyed a massively successful career, Selleck is said to be happiest far away from the spotlight, at the restored 1920 hunting lodge that he and Mack turned into an avocado farm, which he bought for $5 million from Dean Martin in 1988.
The property boasts more than 1,500 trees, which the actor maintains himself, with very little outside help according to the report.
"This ranch is a great counterpoint to the acting business, which is an abstraction — you do something, it's up on a piece of film, and everybody argues whether it's good or bad," Selleck said. "You dig a hole and plant an oak tree — and I've probably planted a thousand of them — it's real."
"It's there, and you watch it grow," the actor continued. "It's a lot different from being famous, and it keeps me sane."
The actor further revealed how the farm has provided a greater sense of belonging than Hollywood, even after decades of success.
"I knew intellectually what it would mean in terms of being a public person," Selleck explained. "But until you've lived it, there's no way to understand it. I had a feeling of, 'I don't think I'm cut out for this.'"
Selleck also noted that he takes care of most of the "grunt work" on the property, including climbing into horse stalls to "shovel s---."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Selleck's rep for commnet.