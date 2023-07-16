Tom Selleck Secret Medical Crisis: Riddled With Unbearable Pain, Forced to Use Stunt Double on 'Blue Bloods'

Famed actor Tom Selleck has been battling a secret medical crisis and is riddled with pain so severe he was forced to use a stunt double on crime drama Blue Bloods, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to Selleck, 72, said he's been putting on a brave face and still showing up to work despite the constant torment of arthritis. "Tom's in a lot of pain and agony," a tipster said, praising him for "gutting it out, but it's obviously affecting him."