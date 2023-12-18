Pat Sajak 'Mentally Checked Out' of 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig, Ready to Hand Over Duties to Ryan Seacrest: Report

"He's just done, like a high school senior with a few months of class left," an insider crowed to the National Enquirer.

Despite being at the helm of the TV game show since 1981, the source claimed Sajak doesn't expect any grand gestures as he closes out his Wheel of Fortune chapter.

"To Pat's credit, he's not demanding Sony throw him a huge sentimental farewell or anything like that," the source noted. "He's going to leave this job as quietly and humbly as possible."