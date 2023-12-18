Pat Sajak 'Mentally Checked Out' of 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig, Ready to Hand Over Duties to Ryan Seacrest: Report
heel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has reportedly stopped caring about the show as he prepares to hand over the reins to incoming host Ryan Seacrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Sajak, 77, is expected to pass the baton to Seacrest, 48, in September, sources claim he's already mentally checked out!
"He's just done, like a high school senior with a few months of class left," an insider crowed to the National Enquirer.
Despite being at the helm of the TV game show since 1981, the source claimed Sajak doesn't expect any grand gestures as he closes out his Wheel of Fortune chapter.
"To Pat's credit, he's not demanding Sony throw him a huge sentimental farewell or anything like that," the source noted. "He's going to leave this job as quietly and humbly as possible."
According to the report, sources snitched that the dynamics have changed since the 77-year-old host announced he was retiring after 40-plus years — and got replaced by the 49-year-old TV personality.
"At first, Pat wanted to have a say in everything, but the network wasn't very open to it," the insider claimed. "So now he seems to be doing the bare minimum."
The mole added, "It's dead obvious he can't wait to get out of here."
Although Sajak will serve as executive producer of the Seacrest-hosted show, the source alleged that's just a ceremonial title.
"It amounts to to a nice retirement gift," the insider explained. "Pat doesn't need to have his own fingerprints on the franchise anymore."
"He's happy to let the bosses at Sony make all the decisions," the source added. "He doesn't want the headache!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Sajak's rep for comment.
While Sajak may be leaving his game show gig, the longtime host isn't necessarily planning on walking away from TV altogether. Sajak is reportedly in talks to host his own conservative news show.
"Pat doesn't want to run for office, but he has a lot to say about what's going on in the world and for decades he has mostly kept his conservative views to himself," an insider told the National Enquirer. "And yes, if Vanna (White) wants to join him, Pat will make sure there's a seat at his table for her!"
While Sajak allegedly left the door open for his longtime assistant to jump ship with him, White signed on for two more years at the game show for a whopping $7 million per year.