Ryan Seacrest Officially Tapped to Replace Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune,' to Be Paid $28 Million+ Per Year
Ryan Seacrest was officially tapped to replace Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune when Sajak departs the popular game show after 41 seasons next year, RadarOnline.com can report.
Seacrest made the surprising announcement on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest wrote in a statement this week. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna [White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”
“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease,” he continued. “I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”
“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity,” Seacrest said.
“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Seacrest was the rumored frontrunner to replace Sajak after the 76-year-old Wheel of Fortune host announced his upcoming retirement earlier this month.
"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak shared on Twitter on June 12. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months.”
He continued, “Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”
RadarOnline.com then exclusively learned that Seacrest was not only being eyed as Sajak’s replacement but that the 48-year-old American Idol host was also commanding at least $28 million-per-year for the new gig.
Combined with his American Idol hosting gig and role as a producer on various other programs, the unprecedented payday will see Seacrest become the highest-paid person on television – making more than even Dr. Phil.
Meanwhile, Sajak is set to serve as a consultant on Wheel of Fortune for 3 years after his final episode hosting the popular game show in 2024.