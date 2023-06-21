Ryan Seacrest's $28 Million 'Wheel of Fortune' Payday: Frontrunner to Replace Pat Sajak Would Become the Highest-Paid Person on Television
Ryan Seacrest will be in a class of his own if he replaces Pat Sajak as the host of Wheel of Fortune.
The man being touted as the frontrunner to fill Sajak's spot after he retires will command at least $28 million, a source close to Seacrest told RadarOnline.com.
Combined with his American Idol hosting gig and role as a producer on various other programs, the unprecedented payday will see him become the highest-paid person on television. (Idol delivers the 48-year-old $12 million a year alone, a source said.)
Dr. Phil McGraw previously held the post as the richest man on daytime television.
But with his show set to end at the end of the year after 21 seasons, the television therapist’s $79 million pay packet is set to shrink.
Ellen DeGeneres earned $77 million a year prior to the end of her syndicated daytime talk show.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Sajak announced he was going to step down as host in 2024 after 41 seasons.
“Well, the time has come,” said. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”
The 76-year-old will serve as a consultant to the show for 3 years after his last episode hosting. He has hosted the syndicated game show since its debut in 1983.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pat’s longtime co-host Vanna White's fate has yet to be decided by producers. Sources said there is drama on set as Pat has been trying to push for his daughter to replace Vanna.
28-year-old Maggie joined the show in 2021 as a "social correspondent" and she's become more of a regular fixture in the months since.
An insider said, "Behind-the-scenes, it's turned into an all-out war. Pat's trying to elbow her aside to make room for Maggie."
The tipster added, "Everyone's bracing themselves for battle."