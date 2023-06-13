'Wheel of Fortune' Backstage Drama Exposed: Vanna White's BF Not a Fan of Pat Sajak's Banter
Wheel of Fortune letter turner Vanna White's longtime boyfriend has a bone to pick with host Pat Sajak over his on-air banter, insiders exclusively spilled to RadarOnline.com.
Sajak and White have worked alongside each other for more than four decades, establishing a bond between them as the former is set to hang up his hosting hat in 2024. As for White and her beau, John Donaldson, they've been dating since 2012.
It appears there has been some tension brewing behind-the-scenes due to some of Sajak's quips making her beau "jealous." During a May episode, the hosting icon joked about hiding in White's favorite place to spend her free time: the serene garden in her backyard.
When she asked him the same question in return, he joked, "You don't know this, but it's actually your garden."
The audience laughed as he added, "I'm usually there about two, three in the morning. Don't be alarmed."
RadarOnline.com has learned that White has been making efforts to keep Sajak and her main squeeze away from each other on-set, TV sources claimed. "She certainly doesn't want John hanging around the set when Pat makes his comments."
"Poor Vanna is trying to separate them as best she can," spilled the insider.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to White's rep for comment.
White previously spoke about her friendly connection to Sajak, who has been married to wife Lesly since 1989, during an interview with People Magazine last December.
"I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship, " White shared. "And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do."
White has always gushed over her longtime love as well, praising Donaldson for being "kind" and "understanding" in 2016.
"We feel married," she told Closer in 2019. "So I don't think you necessarily have to have a piece of paper unless you want to. Everybody's different, so for each his own."