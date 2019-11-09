Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wheel Of Mis-Fortune! Pat Sajak Undergoes Emergency Surgery For Blocked Intestine Vanna White filling in as host while he recovers.

Game show host Pat Sajak is dealing with some personal misfortune, after the 73-year-old had to undergo emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

While the legendary Wheel of Fortune host recovers, long-time letter turner Vanna White is stepping in to fill Sajak’s shoes!

“The Wheel of Fortune taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the show posted on Twitter on Friday, November 8. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work.

“Taping resumed today as scheduled, and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

Wheel of Fortune is currently in its 37th season, making it the longest-running syndicated game show in the U.S. The show taped its 7,000th episode in May of last year.

Sajak’s woes come as his fellow game show friend and co-host Alex Trebek continues to battle a much greater threat – stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

As Radar readers know, Trebek, 79, is undergoing chemotherapy again after his health took a steep decline, as the TV veteran’s test results came back worse than even following his first round of treatment.

In a recent interview with CTV News, he revealed that his chemotherapy treatment is causing sores in his mouth that are making it difficult for him to enunciate his speech, and the end of his game show days may be coming sooner than he’d like.

“I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience that notice also, but they’re forgiving,” Trebek said. “But there will come a point when they (fans and producers) will no longer be able to say, ‘It’s OK.'”