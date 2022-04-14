'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Outraged Following Pat Sajak's '#MeToo Moment' Blunder Towards Vanna White

Wheel of Fortune fans are reportedly outraged at host Pat Sajak following a recent episode where he blatantly asked co-host Vanna White an inappropriate question in front of their live studio audience plus millions of viewers watching at home.

According to The Post, during Wednesday night’s episode of the famous game show, Sajak asked White a question that left fans not only scratching their heads but also seemingly throwing their remote controllers at the TV.

Many took to social media to complain about the 75-year-old host’s risqué dialogue.