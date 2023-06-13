Pat Sajak 'Trying to Elbow' Vanna White Aside, Vying for Daughter to Become His 'Wheel of Fortune' Replacement: Sources
Pat Sajak announced that he is retiring as Wheel of Fortune host after more than 40 years, leaving his position open for a newcomer to step in next year.
Fans of the trivia show are pleading for mainstay Vanna White to take the reins, but insiders claimed just a few months ago that Sajak has a different game plan, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
It was said that his daughter, 28-year-old Maggie, was brought in for "extended fill-ins" and "to show her off" as he pushes for her to become his replacement.
Maggie joined the show in 2021 as a "social correspondent" and she's become more of a regular fixture in the months since, joining her father and White for a parting message at the end of a December 27 segment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Pat's hinted he may retire when his contract expires in 2024 and clearly, he wants Maggie to carry on," an insider spilled back in January. "Behind-the-scenes, it's turned into an all-out war. Pat's trying to elbow her aside to make room for Maggie."
Meanwhile, those close to White were allegedly shocked by his "blatant disregard for her seniority" considering that she has been the show's regular letter tuner for decades.
The tipster blabbed, "Everyone's bracing themselves for battle."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Sony Pictures Television for comment.
After his announcement, viewers are already casting their votes for Sajak's replacement with several campaigning for White.
"I think Vanna White should take over hosting the wheel while Maggie Sajak takes over the letter board. #WheelOfFortune," one tweeted. "Pat Sajak to Retire as 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Finally, but not soon enough. Should be end of 2023 season and take the nepo daughter with him. #VannaWhite deserves the hosting job," another wrote.
A third tweeted that White has proven herself "as a substitute host, everybody loves her and she can provide smooth, unbroken continuity."
It seems she may have more competition as a Bloomberg report claimed that Ryan Seacrest is among the candidates being considered for the role.