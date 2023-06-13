Ryan Seacrest Rumored Frontrunner to Replace Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune': Sources
Ryan Seacrest is the rumored frontrunner to replace Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after Sajak announced his upcoming departure from the popular game show after 41 seasons on Monday, sources familiar with Wheel of Fortune’s future revealed Seacrest is in the running to replace the 76-year-old host.
If Seacrest were to replace Sajak on Wheel of Fortune, it would come just months after the 48-year-old media personality and producer left his gig on Live with Kelly and Ryan in April.
“One candidate to replace Pat Sajak? Ryan Seacrest,” Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw claimed on Monday night. “The host has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune.”
“Some sources say he's the frontrunner,” Shaw continued. “Others say he is just one of many interested.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sajak announced on Monday that he will be retiring as the host of Wheel of Fortune following the completion of the show’s upcoming 41st season.
"Well, the time has come,” he announced earlier this week. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”
“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” he continued. “Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”
Suzanne Prete, who serves as the executive VP of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, further confirmed Sajak’s anticipated retirement in a statement of her own.
“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years,” Prete said. “We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season.”
“Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting,” she continued, “so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family.”
Meanwhile, Seacrest announced in February that he would be leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan after co-hosting the morning show alongside Kelly Ripa for six years.
“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest said before he officially left the show in April.
"She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant,” he added, “and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”