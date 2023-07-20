‘It’s Gonna Get Ugly’: Sony Execs Scoffing at Vanna White Demand For $7 Million Per Year on ‘Wheel of Fortune'

Vanna White and the executives behind Wheel of Fortune are struggling to come to an agreement — with the higher-ups arguing against a raise because they overpaid Pat Sajak, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, White’s powerhouse attorney Bryan Friedman recently worked out a deal with Sony executives for the longtime co-host to continue working on Celebrity Wheel — the spin-off of Wheel of Fortune that she worked on with Pat.