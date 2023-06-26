Pat Sajak Pushing for Daughter Maggie to Take Over as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Despite Vanna White Vying for Job
Pat Sajak is privately pushing for his daughter Maggie to take over as host of Wheel of Fortune after he steps down after the game show’s 41st season — while sources say Vanna White has hired a hot-shot lawyer to fight for the gig, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed, “Pat wouldn’t be stepping down without first protecting Maggie. To be honest, he’s more concerned about Maggie’s future than Vanna White’s.”
As we previously reported, earlier this month, Pat announced he would be leaving the show after the next season, which starts filming in September.
“Well, the time has come,” Pat said. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”
Pat’s daughter has been a Wheel of Fortune correspondent since the 2021-2022 season and has filled in for Vanna on occasion.
However, sources say Pat doesn’t want Maggie to replace Vanna but rather take his job. Last year, sources revealed, “Pat is ready to leave the show, but not until his replacement is secured, and he has been lobbying hard for his daughter, Maggie, to succeed him. Pat has nothing left to prove but he is determined to make sure Maggie gets a chance to prove herself. He saw the disaster Jeopardy! had trying to replace Alex Trebek and he’s not going to allow that to happen with Wheel of Fortune."
The insider added, “If they want Pat to gracefully pass the baton when his contract expires in two seasons, it had better be to his daughter,” said the source.
Despite Pat’s wishes, sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Vanna has been making moves to take over Pat’s hosting duties.
“Vanna believes it’s her time and thinks she is the natural choice,” a television insider revealed.
“There is merit to Vanna taking on the role — and perhaps it could work if there is a format change, and the role of letter activator is removed completely in favor of a digital tool, like something that would reveal the letter at the host’s command instead of a host touching the letters,” the source said.
Another insider suggested producers had considered the idea of Vanna taking over as host and Maggie filling Vanna’s old job.
But they added: “It’s more of a long shot and not one of the decision-makers' preferred replacements.”
“Behind the scenes, it's turned into an all-out war,” a source previously told RadarOnline.com.
Aside from Vanna and Maggie, Ryan Seacrest, Whoopi Goldberg, and Andy Cohen have all thrown their name in the ring to take over for Pat.