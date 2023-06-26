Pat Sajak Pushing for Daughter Maggie to Take Over as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Despite Vanna White Vying for Job

As we previously reported, earlier this month, Pat announced he would be leaving the show after the next season, which starts filming in September.

“Well, the time has come,” Pat said. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

Pat’s daughter has been a Wheel of Fortune correspondent since the 2021-2022 season and has filled in for Vanna on occasion.