Vanna White: I Want to Replace Pat Sajak, Tells 'Wheel of Fortune' Execs: ‘It’s My Time’

It’s time for Vanna White at Wheel of Fortune — at least that is what she has told big wigs of the famed television show as it faces its first big shake-up in four decades.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the 66-year-old letter spinner has told executives in charge of replacing her long-time collaborator Pat Sajak, who announced earlier this month he will leave his long-time role as host at the end of the 2023-2024 season, that she wants the job.