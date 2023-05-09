The Top 10 Wheel of Fortune Moments and Brain Busters That Had America on the Edge of Our Seats
If you're anything like us, then you know that nothing beats the thrill of watching people spin the Wheel of Fortune. From jaw-dropping jackpots to unbelievable comebacks, we've compiled a list of the top 10 Wheel of Fortune moments that left America speechless.
In other exciting news, you can create your own Wheel of Fortune moments with the arrival of the Wheel of Fortune Online Casino NJ. Perfect for seasoned real-money online casino players and novices alike, the Wheel of Fortune Online Casino offers a wide array of games, including Wheel of Fortune-themed slots where you can spin the wheel for a chance to win exciting rewards.
Now to kick things off, let's dive into the top 10 Wheel of Fortune moments that captured the hearts and minds of viewers across the nation!
The Million Dollar Guess
In 2013, Autumn Erhard, a 30-year-old sales representative from California, made history by solving the bonus round puzzle "Tough Workout" with only a few letters revealed. Autumn won a total of $1,030,340 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Belize. Watch the clip of this incredible moment below.
The One-Letter Wonder
Caitlin Burke, a 26-year-old fashion editor from New Jersey, stunned the audience and host Pat Sajak when she solved the seven-word puzzle "I've Got a Good Feeling About This" with just one letter ("L") revealed. She later confessed that she had been practicing her puzzle-solving skills by watching the show every night with her family. Watch Caitlin's unforgettable moment below.
The Last-Second Comeback
Matt DeSanto, a 27-year-old retail worker from Pennsylvania, was trailing behind the entire game. In the final round, with only one letter "E" revealed, he managed to solve the three-word puzzle "The Lone Ranger" in just a few seconds. The shocked host, Pat Sajak, congratulated Matt on his miraculous comeback, which earned him a trip to London and over $91,000 in cash and prizes.
The Unlikely Sweep
Robert Santoli, a 23-year-old recent college graduate, took Wheel of Fortune by storm in 2018. Robert had studied previous episodes and identified patterns in the puzzles, which helped him win all three rounds plus the bonus round. He left the show with a whopping $76,086 in cash and prizes, including a cruise to the Bahamas. Watch this shocking moment below.
- ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Shake-Up? Vanna White 'Being Wooed' With Countless Job Offers To Steer Her Away From Game Show
- Mike Richards Fired As Executive Producer Of 'Jeopardy!' And 'Wheel of Fortune,' See Shocking Email Sony Sent To Staff!
- Hunter Biden Desperately Tried to Avoid Attending Child Support Hearing in-person, Feared Media Circus Outside Court
The Record-Breaking Bonus Round
Michelle Loewenstein, a 24-year-old newlywed and floral designer, made history in 2017 when she won a record-breaking $1,026,080 in the bonus round. The puzzle "Leaky Faucet" seemed impossible, but Michelle managed to solve it with just a few letters. Interestingly, her win came shortly after the show introduced the $1 million prize wedge. See this record-breaking moment below.
The Perfect Game
In 2014, Emil De Leon, a 25-year-old nursing student from California, astounded the audience and host alike when he solved the final puzzle "New Baby Buggy" with only two letters ("N" and "E") revealed. He managed to guess the correct answer in just seconds, leaving Pat Sajak in disbelief. Emil's performance was so impressive that it was dubbed a "perfect game." Watch the moment Emil solves this puzzle below.
The Wheel Genius
Kevin Jones, a 30-year-old financial analyst from Ohio, demonstrated extraordinary puzzle-solving skills during his 2012 appearance on Wheel of Fortune. Kevin showcased his quick thinking and intuition throughout the game, ultimately winning over $60,000 in cash and prizes, including a luxurious trip to Jamaica. His performance is still regarded as one of the most impressive in the show's history. Watch his jaw-dropping performance here.
The Double Millionaire
Michelle Lowenstein first appeared on Wheel of Fortune in 2008, where she became the first contestant to win the $1 million grand prize. The puzzle "Leaky Faucet" helped her secure this historic win. Four years later, during the show's 30th Anniversary special, she was invited back and managed to win another $1 million, making her the only two-time million-dollar winner in the show's history.
The Teacher's Triumph
Jessie Rebhan, a passionate teacher from Florida, participated in the show's Teacher's Week special in 2019. During the final round, she managed to solve the puzzle "Buying My First House" with only four letters ("B," "Y," "M," and "H") revealed. Jessie's impressive comeback earned her a total of $52,328 in cash and prizes. Her heartwarming story and determination captured the hearts of viewers nationwide.
The Speedy Solver
Lisa Schlitt, a 29-year-old microbiologist from Pennsylvania, made headlines with her lightning-fast puzzle-solving skills in 2016. Lisa's quick thinking and calm demeanor helped her win five consecutive episodes, taking home a grand total of $120,000 in cash and prizes. Her performance is still considered one of the fastest and most efficient in Wheel of Fortune history.
These unforgettable Wheel of Fortune moments showcase the incredible blend of skill, luck, and determination that has made this iconic game show a beloved staple of American television for decades. The heart-stopping excitement, the joy of victory, and the shared camaraderie among contestants and viewers alike are what keep us coming back for more. As we continue to enjoy this classic show, we look forward to witnessing even more jaw-dropping moments and incredible wins that will keep us on the edge of our seats for years to come. Here's to many more spins, puzzles, and memorable Wheel of Fortune moments!
And remember, the Wheel of Fortune Casino NJ is an excellent destination for players of all skill levels to experience the thrill of spinning the wheel and potentially winning big. Whether you're a seasoned player or a beginner, there are plenty of games to choose from, including Wheel of Fortune-themed slots, which offer exciting rewards. So why not give it a spin and create your own Wheel of Fortune moment today?