Vanna White’s Playing Hardball With 'Wheel of Fortune' Execs Over $7 Million Demand: ‘Bosses Are Panicking Now’

Vanna White shocked her Wheel of Fortune bosses after hiring a powerhouse lawyer and demanded a massive increase to her salary following Pat Sajak’s exit — and sources said she will fight any potential plans from new host Ryan Seacrest to replace her with a younger star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, Vanna was furious after learning Ryan would be taking over for Pat as host of the long-running game show.