Rudy Giuliani Accuses Lawyers in Defamation Case of Working for Joe Biden: 'They Wanted Me to Rat'

During a recent interview on the War Room on Real America's Voice, host Steve Bannon asked Giuliani about his plans moving forward.

In response, Giuliani revealed his intentions to appeal the judgment. He also raised concerns about the jurisdiction in which the case was tried, suggesting that it should have been brought in Georgia instead of the District of Columbia.

Giuliani expressed his belief that the choice of location was intended to ensure an unfavorable outcome for him and his client due to the perceived anti-Trump bias of the juries and judges in Washington, D.C.