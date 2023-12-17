Rudy Giuliani Accuses Lawyers in Defamation Case of Working for Joe Biden: 'They Wanted Me to Rat'
Former New York City mayor and attorney to former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, alleged that lawyers involved in the defamation case he recently lost were actually working for President Joe Biden to get him to turn on Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Giuliani made the claim following the news that he has been ordered to pay a staggering $148 million judgment for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss.
The defamation case is part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's ongoing investigation into election crimes. President Trump's attacks on Freeman and Moss have been documented in the court records.
During a recent interview on the War Room on Real America's Voice, host Steve Bannon asked Giuliani about his plans moving forward.
In response, Giuliani revealed his intentions to appeal the judgment. He also raised concerns about the jurisdiction in which the case was tried, suggesting that it should have been brought in Georgia instead of the District of Columbia.
Giuliani expressed his belief that the choice of location was intended to ensure an unfavorable outcome for him and his client due to the perceived anti-Trump bias of the juries and judges in Washington, D.C.
- 'Doesn't Have a Fair Bone in Her Body': Rudy Giuliani Slams Judge After Losing Court Battle With Georgia Poll Workers
- Georgia Poll Workers Suing Rudy Giuliani For Defamation Demand Trump’s Lawyer Sit For Deposition
- Rudy Giuliani's Attorney Compares Him to 'Flat-Earthers' During Closing Argument in Georgia Election Workers' Defamation Case
Giuliani further claimed that the discovery process itself was tainted, as he believed the opposing lawyers were more interested in Trump's liability than in their alleged clients' defamation claims.
The former NYC mayor claimed, "They were asking me questions that had to do with Trump's liability, other people's liability. Basically, they wanted me to rat."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to Giuliani, the motivation behind this alleged misconduct was twofold.
First, he believes the lawyers were working on behalf of the Bidens, seeking information that could be damaging to Trump.
Secondly, Giuliani suggests that the purpose of the defamation case was to silence him, as he has been one of the most vocal critics of President Biden.
Giuliani referred to an earlier incident during the 2020 campaign when President Biden's team had attempted to keep him out of the media by sending a letter to the press.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss were redeemed by a federal court in Washington on Friday, December 15, after facing accusations they tried to steal votes from former president Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Both were awarded $20 million each for emotional distress and $75 million between them in punitive damages. Freeman also got just over $16 million in defamation damages, while Moss was awarded almost $17 million.