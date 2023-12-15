Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Pay $148 Million to Georgia Election Workers Over False Claims
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has been ordered to fork over a nine-figure sum to Georgia election workers over his false claims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss will get a staggering $148 million from Giuliani after he falsely accused both of fraud.
The duo were redeemed by a federal court in Washington on Friday after facing accusations they tried to steal votes from former president Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
"I don't regret a damn thing," he uttered outside the courtroom. "I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal, it will be reversed so quickly. That will make your head spin."
Both were awarded $20 million each for emotional distress and $75 million between them in punitive damages. Freeman also got just over $16 million in defamation damages, while Moss was awarded almost $17 million.
Moss and her mother [Freeman] had said their lives were greatly impacted by Giuliani's claims, having feared for their safety and been subject to vile messages online.
"How can someone with so much power go public and talk about things that he obviously has no clue about?" Moss questioned. "It's just obvious that it's lies."
Moss continued, "I literally felt that someone is going to come and attempt to hang me and there's nothing that anyone will be able to do about it."
The award came after Judge Beryl A. Howell ruled Mr. Giuliani had defamed the two workers. Jurors took 10 hours to deliberate before reaching their conclusion.
"Money will never solve all my problems. I can never move back into the house that I call home. I will always have to be careful about where I go and who I choose to share my name with. I miss my home. I miss my neighbors and I miss my name," Freeman told reporters.
"Our greatest wish is that no one — no election worker, or voter, or school board member, or anyone else — ever experiences anything like what we went through," Moss echoed.
Giuliani blasted the amount awarded to both after his defense lawyer Joseph Sibley argued the two workers were asking for the "civil equivalent of the death penalty," vowing that he would appeal and get it overturned.
"The absurdity of the number merely underscores the absurdity of the entire proceeding," Giuliani declared.
As for why he didn't testify, "I believe the judge was threatening me with the strong possibility of contempt or that I'd even be put in jail."