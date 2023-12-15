Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Pay $148 Million to Georgia Election Workers Over False Claims

The duo were redeemed by a federal court in Washington on Friday after facing accusations they tried to steal votes from former president Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

"I don't regret a damn thing," he uttered outside the courtroom. "I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal, it will be reversed so quickly. That will make your head spin."

Both were awarded $20 million each for emotional distress and $75 million between them in punitive damages. Freeman also got just over $16 million in defamation damages, while Moss was awarded almost $17 million.