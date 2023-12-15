Todd and Julie Chrisley's Kids Plan to Visit Parents in Prison for the Holidays, Savannah Hosting Christmas
Santa might not be coming to town, but Todd and Julie Chrisley's kids are! RadarOnline.com is told that Savannah, 26, Chase, 27, and Grayson, 17, plan to visit their incarcerated parents over the holidays — and Savannah will be hosting Christmas morning at home with the family, minus her mom and dad.
The Chrisleys' attorney, Jay Surgent, revealed the kids' Christmas game plan exclusively to this outlet.
We're told that Savannah is planning to visit her father at FPC Pensacola in Florida as soon as this weekend, and the other children are likely to follow suit. They will make a separate trip to see Julie as she's serving her 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.
Todd and Julie's children "are looking forward to getting together for the holidays — even if it's at an institution," Surgent told RadarOnline.com on Friday.
When it comes to Christmas Day, we can reveal that Savannah is hosting the family for a "traditional" holiday dinner at home, and she's understandably upset that her parents won't be there with them. This will be the family's first Christmas without Todd and Julie as the pair began their prison sentences after the holidays in January of this year.
"They are sad about that, but truly have faith they are coming home," Surgent told RadarOnline.com.
We're told that Nanny Faye and the Chrisley parents' granddaughter, Chloé, whom they adopted before going to prison, will celebrate with Savannah and the rest of the crew on December 25.
While Savannah and her siblings enjoy a yummy homecooked meal, Todd won't be so lucky.
We obtained his prison's meal schedule and can reveal the reality-star-turned-convicted fraudster will be served a standard Christmas spread, and squirrels, rats, or cats aren't on the menu.
A spokesperson for FPC Pensacola told RadarOnline.com that Todd and his prison pals will chow down on baked ham and turkey on December 25. The Chrisley Knows Best star will also be treated to several side dishes like the ones he would get if he were home for the holidays.
The menu reveal comes after Todd called the prison food "disgusting." He also claimed a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the cuisine at his facility and said that squirrels and rats are in the storage facility where the food is kept.
Todd's prison denied the claims, with the Federal Bureau of Prisons telling us its mission is "to provide healthy, nutritionally-sound, and appetizing meals that meet the needs of every individual," adding that expired food is "discarded and not utilized."
They did not address Todd's rodent claims.