Todd and Julie Chrisley's Kids Plan to Visit Parents in Prison for the Holidays, Savannah Hosting Christmas

Santa might not be coming to town, but Todd and Julie Chrisley's kids are! RadarOnline.com is told that Savannah, 26, Chase, 27, and Grayson, 17, plan to visit their incarcerated parents over the holidays — and Savannah will be hosting Christmas morning at home with the family, minus her mom and dad.

The Chrisleys' attorney, Jay Surgent, revealed the kids' Christmas game plan exclusively to this outlet.