Todd Chrisley's Prison Hits Back at Claims Inmates Are Served Animal-Infested Food

Todd Chrisley's prison is fighting back against accusations that it feeds inmates animal-infested food after the ex-reality star claimed a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the cuisine, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) claims its priority is the quality of the food prisoners consume.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The BOP spokesperson said its priority is the quality of food served at their facility.

A representative from the BOP said it runs safe and humane facilities, adding that inmates aren't served expired food, contrary to what Chrisley claimed. "It is the mission of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) to operate facilities that are safe, secure, and humane," a representative from BOP told RadarOnline.com. "We take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."

Article continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said its mission is "to provide healthy, nutritionally-sound, and appetizing meals that meet the needs of every individual," adding that expired food is "discarded and not utilized." The BOP representative also pointed out that facilities are accredited by the American Correctional Association, whose job is to ensure that the corrections industry lives up to regulations and standards like temperature and air quality.

If prisoners have complaints about their living quarters, food, or anything else, the BOP encourages them to seek a formal review through their prison's Administrative Remedy Program for any concerns. They declined to address Chrisley's specific accusations about rats and squirrels running loose in the food storage at FPC Pensacola or that a dead cat allegedly fell from the ceiling and into their food. TMZ was the first to report BOP's response.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Todd made the allegations in his first interview from behind bars.

Chrisley is serving his sentence at the Florida prison after being convicted of fraud. His wife, Julie Chrisley, is locked up at FMC Lexington in Kentucky. “The food is dated and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they’re literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting 1,000 calories a day,” Chrisley, 54, told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo in his first interview behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Chrisley Knows Best star said that he often spends money on commissary goods instead of eating the "disgusting" prison food, alleging that staffers are trying to regulate him. “I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary,” he claimed. “So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She has not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”

Source: MEGA The Chrisley Knows Best couple are serving time at separate prisons for their fraud convictions.

Article continues below advertisement

That's when he dropped the really disturbing claims. “You’ve got rats, you’ve got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is. They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling, and it dropped down on the top of the food," Chrisley alleged. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: MEGA Todd's daughter claimed that guards forced him to take a urine test in the middle of the night.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com has broke several stories about Chrisley's life behind bars — with his lawyer, Jay Surgent, telling this outlet that Muslim inmates are "regularly" being denied "access and opportunity" to practice their religion. He also alleged that Todd was given medication that was intended for another inmate and called the accusations about the prison allegedly ordering him to take a surprise urine test "suspicious."

Powered by RedCircle