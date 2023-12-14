Vladimir Putin Humiliated: Russian Leader Told to Step Down From Office During Annual Press Conference
Vladimir Putin was humiliated at his annual end-of-the-year press conference this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising incident transpired on Wednesday as the 71-year-old Russian leader held his annual Q&A session where he answered questions submitted by ordinary Russian citizens.
According to Daily Mail, the event launched without a problem – but the conference took a sudden turn when several Russian citizens confronted the despot about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
“Don't run for another term as president,” one person wrote in a message displayed on the big screen behind Putin. “Make way for the young!”
“Why is your reality at odds with our lived reality?” asked another ordinary Russian citizen.
“This question won't be shown!” said yet another individual before confronting Putin. “I'd like to know, when will our president pay attention to his own country?”
“We've got no education, no healthcare,” the person added. “The abyss lies ahead.”
Scores of other Russian citizens submitted questions about the war in Ukraine, the rise in gas and food prices across the country, and the lack of electricity and power.
“We live almost without electricity, our appeals have not changed anything, the only hope remains is in you,” one citizen wrote.
Meanwhile, Putin reportedly ignored the messages being displayed behind him as he addressed Russia on Wednesday.
The tyrant instead focused on the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin’s “de-Nazification” and “de-militarization” goals regarding the neighboring nation.
“There will be peace when we will achieve our goals,” Putin said during the event in Moscow this week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Kremlin opted not to hold last year’s annual press conference and canceled the event at the last minute.
Sources speculated at the time that the 2022 event was canceled both because of the Russian leader’s allegedly failing health and because of the waning support for the invasion of Ukraine among the everyday Russian population.
"As for the big press conference – yes there won’t be,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this time last year.
“We do, however, expect the president will find a way to communicate with the Kremlin pool,” Peskov added at the time.
Putin’s apparent humiliation on Wednesday also came as the despot continued his 2024 reelection bid for the Kremlin in March.
Insiders claimed that Putin recently ordered his military to push “harder” in Ukraine in an effort to improve his 2024 reelection hopes.
"Russian forces are under pressure to fully seize and maintain the initiative into the early months of 2024 before the upcoming March Russian presidential elections," the Institute for the Study of War reported earlier this week.