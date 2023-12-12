Todd Chrisley Claims Dead Cat Dropped Into Inmate's Food at 'Disgustingly Filthy' Florida Prison: 'I’m Not Exaggerating This'
Todd Chrisley recently claimed that a dead cat dropped from the ceiling and fell into the food at the Florida prison where he is serving his ten-year sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come nearly one year after the embattled Chrisley Knows Best star entered the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in January, Todd detailed the “disgustingly filthy” conditions he has allegedly experienced at the prison.
According to the imprisoned reality TV star, correctional officers were cleaning black mold from the ceiling when a dead cat fell out and dropped into his and other inmates’ prison food.
Todd also claimed that rats and squirrels were found inside the storage area where the prison food is kept, while those imprisoned at FPC Pensacola are allegedly served food that expired more than one year ago.
“It is so disgustingly filthy,” the disgraced Chrisley Knows Best star told NewsNation reporter Brian Entin on Friday.
“The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating this, the food is dated,” he continued. “It’s out of date by at a minimum a year. It’s a year past expiration.”
Meanwhile, Todd also claimed that the correctional officers at the prison where he is serving his ten-year sentence are “literally starving” the inmates “to death” by limiting them to only “1000 calories a day.”
“They are literally starving these men to death here,” he told Entin. “These men are getting, I don’t know, they’re getting 1000 calories a day.”
While Todd initially made his own food using items he purchased from the prison commissary, he claimed that the woman who oversees the commissary is trying to “break” him by limiting the number of items he can buy each week.
“So, before she came here you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week and she cut it down to six and then it went from six to three,” he explained. “She had not given a reason.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Todd entered FPC Pensacola on January 17 shortly after he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding community banks to fund their luxurious lifestyle in June.
Todd has since dedicated his time behind bars to exposing the "cruel, broken, and inhumane" American incarceration system.
“I can tell you, Todd is doing well, his spirits are up, he is focused and determined, and one of his very highest priorities, outside of being reunited with his wife and his children, is to create real, lasting systemic change within the US Justice System and particularly within the American Prison System," the former reality TV star’s attorney, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com in October.
Todd has since exposed several alleged incidents that have transpired at FPC Pensacola – including accusations that he was given medication “intended” for another inmate, he was forced to take a urine test, and the prison denies Muslim inmates the opportunity to participate in their faith-based worship services.
The NewsNation reporter was forced to interview Todd over the phone on Friday because FCP Pensacola claimed that an in-person interview would be a “breach of security.”
Todd alleged that Entin was not allowed inside the prison because the correctional officers “don’t want” people to “see what’s really going on.”