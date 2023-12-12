Tucker Carlson Dismisses Trump VP Rumors: ‘I Don’t Think I’m Suited for That’

“You know, maybe fewer wars, maybe have a border, like those are not crazy things and I support them, and I’m appalled and terrified by the use of the DOJ to rig an election, which is what’s happening now, so all those factors make me kind of psyched to vote for Trump,” he added.

Carlson concluded his remarks by acknowledging that he is not “suited” to be vice president. He also questioned whether voters would be interested in a “guy like him” running alongside Trump next year.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.