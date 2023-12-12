Tucker Carlson Dismisses Trump VP Rumors: ‘I Don’t Think I’m Suited for That’
Tucker Carlson recently dismissed the rumors that Donald Trump was eyeing him as a possible 2024 running mate, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after sources claimed that Melania Trump was pushing for a Trump-Carlson ticket for next year’s presidential election, the fired Fox News star spoke out about the matter.
According to Carlson, the possibility of him running alongside Trump next year is “unimaginable.” He also insisted that he is not “prepared” for a job in politics.
“Well, it’s just so unimaginable,” Carlson told Megyn Kelly on Monday. “I mean, I haven’t led a life that prepares a person for politics.”
“As I said, I don’t think I have any horrible skeletons or anything. It’s not that, it’s just that that’s not how my brain works,” he continued. “I’ve never done anything like that. I can’t imagine spending time with politicians.”
Carlson went on to celebrate Trump as “charming” during his appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show this week. He also admitted that he is a “total sucker” for the embattled ex-president and that he “always loves” Trump.
“I’m a total sucker for Trump, I think he’s – you know, personally I get along with Trump really well,” the former Fox News star explained. “The closer I am physically to Trump, like if I’m with him in the room, I always love Trump and I think it’s impossible not to, and you know the experience.”
“He’s just charming,” Carlson added.
The former Fox News star touted Trump further before mimicking some of the ex-president’s most controversial talking points – including allegations that the current Department of Justice is working to “rig” the 2024 presidential election in President Joe Biden’s favor.
“He’s funny as hell, and he’s brave in his way, I think,” Carlson continued. “So I really appreciate that and I agree fundamentally with his views.”
“You know, maybe fewer wars, maybe have a border, like those are not crazy things and I support them, and I’m appalled and terrified by the use of the DOJ to rig an election, which is what’s happening now, so all those factors make me kind of psyched to vote for Trump,” he added.
Carlson concluded his remarks by acknowledging that he is not “suited” to be vice president. He also questioned whether voters would be interested in a “guy like him” running alongside Trump next year.
“But serving in politics with anybody, I mean that’s just a lot for me to think about because I just don’t think I’m really suited for that,” he said. “Would anyone want to see a guy like me run for office?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Trump-Carlson 2024 rumors started last week after insiders close to the ex-president’s campaign told Axios that Melania Trump was “advocating” for the former Fox News host.
Trump’s 2024 campaign released a statement shortly after and denied the reports that the ex-president was eyeing Carlson as a running mate. Trump’s campaign called the rumors an “unwelcomed distraction.”
"Let us be even more specific, and blunt: People publicly discussing potential administration jobs for themselves, or their friends are, in fact, hurting President Trump and themselves,” the campaign said. “These are an unwelcomed distraction."