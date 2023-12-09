Donald Trump's Campaign Denies Report Claiming Melania Trump Was Pushing Tucker Carlson for VP
Former President Donald Trump's 2024 re-election campaign debunked a recent Axios report speculating on potential members of a second Trump administration.
The report in question cited unnamed sources and claimed that figures such as Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene were on Trump's shortlist to be his running mate in 2024 against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Axios article also claimed that former First Lady Melania Trump was allegedly pushing for former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be included on the ticket.
The idea of Tucker joining forces with the Trump campaign for the 2024 election has generated both excitement and skepticism among political commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Supporters argue that Tucker's popularity and ability to connect with conservative voters would complement Trump's appeal, potentially forming a formidable and captivating duo. Critics, on the other hand, question the former Fox News host's lack of political experience and argue that his inclusion on the ticket may undermine the seriousness of the campaign.
- Donald Trump Eyeing MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene To Be His Running Mate For 2024 Presidential Campaign
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump 'Talked Out Of Announcing' 2024 Election Bid During Dr. Mehmet Oz's Campaign Rally
- Donald Trump Is Expected To Announce 2024 Presidential Bid After Midterm Elections, Source Reveals
The campaign released an official statement that read, "Several weeks ago, Trump Campaign leadership released a memo about media speculation about Presidential transition efforts and a second Trump presidency."
"Despite our being crystal clear, some “allies” haven’t gotten the hint, and the media, in their anti-Trump zeal, has been all-to-willing to continue using anonymous sourcing and speculation about a second Trump administration in an effort to prevent a second Trump administration," it continued. "Let us be very specific here: unless a message is coming directly from President Trump or an authorized member of his campaign team, no aspect of future presidential staffing or policy announcements should be deemed official."
"Let us be even more specific, and blunt: People publicly discussing potential administration jobs for themselves or their friends are, in fact, hurting President Trump…and themselves. These are an unwelcomed distraction."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The statement continued vowing that “second-term policy priorities" and staffing decisions wouldn't be led by anonymous or "thinly sourced speculation" in mainstream media news stories.
The campaign's message to the public concluded by stating, "President Trump is solely focused on winning the Republican nomination for president and then defeating Crooked Joe Biden in the general election. He is not interested in, nor does he condone, selfish efforts by 'desk hunters.' There will be an appropriate time to focus on such matters after winning next November, and it will follow President Trump’s lead."