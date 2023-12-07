Your tip
Vice President Tucker Carlson? Melania Trump Wants Husband Donald to Name Ex-Fox News Star as His 2024 Running Mate: Sources

melania trump donald trump tucker carlson vp running mate sources
Source: MEGA

By:

Dec. 7 2023, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Melania Trump reportedly wants her embattled ex-president husband, Donald Trump, to name Tucker Carlson as his 2024 vice president running mate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as the race for the 2024 White House continues to heat up, sources familiar with the matter revealed that the former first lady has pushed ex-President Trump to name Carlson as his running mate for next year.

melania trump donald trump tucker carlson vp running mate sources
Source: MEGA

According to Axios, Melania is an “advocate” for the fired Fox News star.

Sources close to Trump’s 2024 campaign also claimed that Melania believes Carlson “would make a powerful onstage extension” of her ex-president husband with less than one year to go before the election in November.

Axios also suggested that a Trump-Carlson ticket “might encourage” Melania to hit the campaign trail – something she has largely failed to do ever since Trump announced his 2024 run late last year.

Former President Trump previously hinted at a possible Trump-Carlson ticket, and he admitted that he “likes” the fired Fox News star “a lot.”

melania trump donald trump tucker carlson vp running mate sources
Source: MEGA

"I like Tucker a lot. I guess I would consider him,” the ex-president said last month regarding the possibility. “He’s got great common sense."

“You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative — it’s not that we’re conservative, we have common sense,” Trump continued at the time. “We want to have safe borders. We want to have a wall, because walls work.”

Other sources close to Trump’s 2024 campaign have dismissed the idea because Trump would “never pick someone who could outshine him.” One insider also warned that Carlson “can't be controlled.”

Axios also reported that ex-President Trump is currently considering a slew of other possible 2024 running mates – including J.D. Vance, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kari Lake, and Kristi Noem.

melania trump donald trump tucker carlson vp running mate sources
Source: MEGA

GOP House Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida and GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia were also allegedly being floated as possible vice president picks.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Melania’s push for a Trump-Carlson ticket comes months after Carlson was abruptly fired from Fox News.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network announced on April 24. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Carlson’s Fox News departure came shortly after the network settled a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems regarding a defamation lawsuit connected to the 2020 presidential election.

melania trump donald trump tucker carlson vp running mate sources
Source: MEGA

Trump is currently considering a slew of other possible 2024 running mates – including J.D. Vance, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kari Lake, and Kristi Noem.

Many of Carlson’s private text messages were leaked during the defamation lawsuit proceedings – including several unsavory messages exposing Carlson’s true thoughts about ex-President Trump.

"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait," Carlson wrote in one message dated January 2021. "I hate him passionately.”

