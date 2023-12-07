Home > Exclusives > Chuck Liddell Exclusive Chuck Liddell Reaches Child Support Deal With Ex-Wife, UFC Legend Agrees to Pay 4-Figure Sum Per Month Source: MEGA The bitter war is cooling down. By: Ryan Naumann Dec. 7 2023, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Chuck Liddell and his ex-wife Heidi hashed out a temporary support order until they finalize their divorce settlement. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the UFC legend agreed to pay Heidi a total of $4,793 in support per month.

Source: MEGA The couple recently agreed to share joint custody of their 2 children.

The breakdown is $2,104 per month in child support and another $2,689 per month in spousal support. Chuck and Heidi said they have been negotiating a “global settlement of the remaining financial issues in this case.” The exes said the support deal was temporary and would be in effect until the final agreement is executed.

Source: MEGA The couple in happier times.

The temporary deal said Heidi believed she should be paid $7k per month in support while Chuck argued the amount should be $4,793. Per the agreement, Heidi will be paid an additional $2,207 per month on top of the $4,793 from Chuck. The money will come from a bank account holding community property funds “which is being used to pay the expenses related to the” parties’ home in Hidden Hills. The agreement comes weeks after the exes dropped their attempts to strip the other of custody. The former couple share 2 children.

Source: MEGA Chuck dropped his demand for sole custody.

In November, the parties agreed to share joint legal and physical custody. “Neither party shall make, nor knowingly allow anyone else to make, any negative, disparaging, or derogatory comments (including but not limited to, physical gestures, facial expressions, and/or verbal statements) about the other parent to, or within the hearing of, the minor children,” the agreement read. Prior to the custody deal, Heidi accused Chuck of alienating their children from her and blocking her from communicating with their kids during his custody time.

She claimed the UFC legend was “frequently out of town; unavailable to exercise his custodial time with the minor children” and “unable to fully care for the minor children without the assistance of others.” Heidi even demanded Chuck be ordered to submit to random drug testing.

Source: MEGA The UFC legend agreed to pay his ex-wife a 5-figure sum every month.

Chuck denied the accusations. He claimed his ex-wife was the one interfering with his relationship with their children. He accused Heidi of keeping the kids past her custody time and claimed she “lies about where the children live and with whom,” and “repeatedly makes false accusations to the children that [Chuck] blocks their contact with [Heidi]."

Source: MEGA Chuck filed for divorce days after cops were called to their home.

At the time, Chuck said the “conduct by Mother is clearly adverse to the children’s best interest. In fact, it unfairly creates a destabilizing, confusing, and chaotic environment for the children that, frankly, places them in serious harm both emotionally and mentally. It is evident that Mother is either unable or unwilling to modify her behavior to protect the children from her own emotional and mental issues.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chuck filed for divorce from Heidi after 10 years of marriage in 2021. The split came days after police were called to the couple’s home — which ended with Chuck being taken to jail. Chuck claimed he volunteered to be arrested to avoid Heidi being thrown behind bars. No criminal charges were ever brought over the incident.